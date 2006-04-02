Another buy for Ranbaxy: Ethimed

Continuing its recent spending spree, Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's largest pharmaceutical company and among the top 10 global generic pharmaceutical players, says that it has bought another firm, this time the Belgian generics company Ethimed NV.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but this was the third acquisition announced by Ranbaxy within just one week. Days earlier it had revealed the takeover of Romania's Terapia and GlaxoSmithKline's Italian branded generics operations (Marketletter April 3). The acquisitions are being funded by the proceeds of a $400.0 million overseas bond issue by Ranbaxy.
News boosts share price
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze