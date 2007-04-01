Another Vioxx win for Merck & Co

A jury in Madison County, Illinois, USA, has found in favor of Merck & Co, rejecting a claim that the company was liable for the death of an Illinois woman.
Frank Schwaller, who represents the estate of his wife, Patricia Schwaller, alleged that she used Vioxx (rofecoxib) for more than one-and-a-half years and that it caused her death in 2003 at age 52.
"The evidence showed that Merck acted responsibly and that Vioxx was not the cause of Mrs Schwaller's sudden cardiac death," said Dan Ball of the law firm Bryan Cave, Merck's lead attorney in the case. "Unfortunately, Mrs. Schwaller had multiple risk factors for sudden cardiac death including a family history of heart disease, as well as diabetes, high blood pressure and morbid obesity. The combination of these risk factors put her at increased risk for sudden cardiac death, having nothing to do with Vioxx."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze