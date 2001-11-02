Antares Pharma acquires IP for needle-free technology

The USA's Antares Pharma says it has acquired specified intellectualproperty in the area of needle-free drug delivery from Endoscoptic, a private company headquartered in Laons, France. This includes multiple patents for prefilled cartridge technology particularly suited to jet injection.
Under the terms of the agreement, Endoscoptic and Antares will collaborate to bring projects to market, in particular the development of needle-free syringe cartridges as the primary containers for pharmaceutical products. Roger Harrison, Antares's chief executive, said the acquisition of patents and technologies "will strengthen our leadership in drug delivery across the skin," adding that Endoscoptic's technology has an excellent synergy with ongoing development work at Antares. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
