Antibacterial pipeline represemts $3B potential sales by 2015

Launches of premium-priced glycopeptides from Pfizer, Theravance/Astellas and Targanta, as well as next-generation cephalosporins from Johnson & Johnson/Basilea and Cerexa/Takeda, will take market share from generic vancomycin, the most widely used antibacterial for resistant gram-positive infections, according to new research from Decision Resources.

The new report, Emerging Antibacterial Agents, finds that the uptake of Pfizer's dalbavancin, Theravance/Astellas' telavancin, Targanta's oritavancin, Johnson & Johnson/Basilea's ceftobiprole and Cerexa's ceftaroline will be attributable to their improved side effect profiles and higher potency against drug-resistant staphylococci, namely methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The report also finds that the antibacterial market will experience high turnover as generic erosion of several key antibiotic brands will be partially offset by sales growth of current and novel branded agents. Additionally, the continuous evolution of bacterial pathogens and resulting development of drug resistance creates a constant need for the development of new antibiotics.

"Despite a lack of significant innovation, we forecast that the antibacterial pipeline represents more than $3.0 billion in potential sales by 2015," said DR analyst Danielle Drayton. "Physicians interviewed unanimously agree that agents with novel mechanisms of action are greatly needed - particularly agents that are effective against multidrug-resistant gram-negative pathogens - to ensure the availability of sufficient options to treat bacterial infections over the next 10 years," Dr Drayton added.