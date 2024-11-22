Anticancer Drugs In Development In Japan

There are 11 anticancer agents in early clinical trials in Japan at present, reported Makoto Ogawa, director of the Aichi Cancer Center, at the International Symposium on Cancer Treatment in Nagoya, Japan, last month.
Among the drugs in development focused on by Dr Ogawa was SM-5887, developed by Sumitomo. The drug, an analog of daunorubicin, showed an efficacy rate of 43% in a Phase II study on malignant lymphoma. In a comparative study between doxorubicin and SM-5887 in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the SM-5887 group showed a complete response rate of 46.2%, higher than that for doxorubicin. The drug is currently in Phase II, reports Pharma Japan.
Other drugs outlined by Dr Ogawa included KW2189, an antibiotic anticancer agent synthesized by Kyowa Hakko Kogyo. Its mechanism of action centers around the severing of the DNA chain, and it has shown activity against melanoma, and tumors resistant to doxorubicin, cisplatin and mitomycin C. In preclinical studies, hematologic toxicity, especially thrombopenia, occurred. The product is currently in Phase I.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze