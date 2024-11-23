Antihypertensive Sales "Set To Decline"

The global antihypertensive market, now worth $24.7 billion, is set todecline from the start of the next century, despite a growing patient population and increasing market volume, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter's offices. This will be due to coming patent expiries on most calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors, which together currently account for more than 75% of the market.
Among the CCBs, the study forecasts that sales of Bayer's Adalat will drop from $1.16 billion last year to $82 million in 2010, and those of Hoechst Marion Roussel's Cardizem (diltiazem) will decline from $1.79 billion to $91 million. And while Pfizer's Norvasc (amlodipine) will continue to grow to reach $1.9 billion by 2005 from $1.79 billion in 1996, by 2010 its value will decline to $495 million.
Of the ACE inhibitors, Datamonitor expects that Merck & Co's Vasotec (enalapril) will be down from $2.53 billion in 1996 to $292 million in 2010, and Zeneca's Zestril (lisinopril) will fall from $1.03 billion to $172 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze