Friday 22 November 2024

Antisoma's AS1404 boosts Avastin efficacy in colon and lung cancer models, says trial

9 April 2006

In a presentation to a meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, held in Washington DC, USA, UK-headquartered cancer drug specialist Antisoma said that a study of its flagship vascular disrupting candidate, AS1404, showed that a combination of AS1404 and Avastin (bevacizumab), manufactured by US firm Genentech, was more effective that Avastin alone at inhibiting the growth of human colon and lung tumor xenografts. The firm added that the combination of the two products did not lead to an increase in observable side effects.

Study findings

The research group reported that combination therapy increased the mean time taken for colon cancer tumors to quadruple in size, the study's primary measure, by 40 days, versus the addition 17 days conferred by Avastin monotherpy and the 29-day extension mediated by AS1404 alone. When assessed in the treatment of lung cancer, combination therapy increased the time to quadrupling by 79 days, while Asatin and AS1404 monotherapies added 42 days and 32 days, respectively. The company says that the results support the concept of combining vascular disrupting agents that act on tumor blood supply with anti-angiogenic drugs which inhibit new blood vessel growth in the treatment of various cancers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze