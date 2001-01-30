Antisoma starts trials of TheraFab

Antisoma of the UK has started the first clinical trials of TheraFab, acandidate treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer. TheraFab is the third drug from Antisoma to reach the clinical stage of development, after TheraGyn for ovarian and gastric cancer and Therex for breast cancer.

The new agent is an injectable radio-labelled antibody fragment which will be used in tandem with external beam radiotherapy, a standard component of lung cancer treatment. TheraFab is designed to improve tumor control by increasing the amount of radiation delivered to a cancer site, without raising the exposure of healthy surrounding tissues. The technology may also be of use in other solid tumors, such as breast cancer.

The Phase I study, designed to test the distribution of the antibody in the body, will initially be conducted in Australia, with additional European centers joining the program during 2001.