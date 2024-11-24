AOAC International Annual Meeting & Exposition

The AOAC Annual Meeting & Exposition provides professional development, networking, and collaboration in methods-based science.
Businesses: Meet scientific and regulatory experts and engage with new trends and standards.
Scientists: Build professional expertise and network with your community to share information and best practices.
Regulators: Leverage unprecedented opportunity for stakeholder collaboration on complex testing and analysis challenges, helping improve compliance and public safety.
Academia: Engage with colleagues – both students and faculty – at all career and research levels
This AOAC Analytical Solutions Forum is a multi-faceted “idea incubator” focuses on regulatory changes and emerging food safety issues. A plenary and two breakout sessions feature thought-provoking ideas to identify and meet analytical needs—before public health emergencies arise.
