AOAC International Annual Meeting & Exposition

Visit event website
23 August 202428 August 2024
Baltimore, MDBaltimore Marriott Waterfront
AOAC Internrnational brings together government, industry, and academia to establish standard methods of analysis that ensure the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health around the world.

The AOAC Annual Meeting & Exposition provides  professional development, networking, and collaboration in methods-based science.

Businesses: Meet scientific and regulatory experts and engage with new trends and standards.

Scientists: Build professional expertise and network with your community to share information and best practices.

Regulators: Leverage unprecedented opportunity for stakeholder collaboration on complex testing and analysis challenges, helping improve compliance and public safety.

Academia: Engage with colleagues – both students and faculty – at all career and research levels

This  AOAC Analytical Solutions Forum is a multi-faceted “idea incubator” focuses on regulatory changes and emerging food safety issues. A plenary and two breakout sessions feature thought-provoking ideas to identify and meet analytical needs—before public health emergencies arise.

