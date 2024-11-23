Aphton Cancer Vaccine Clears Phase I/II

Aphton Corp of California, USA, has completed its first Phase I/II trial of Gastrimune, a vaccine-like product which has been developed to treat patients with adenocarcinomas of the gastrointestinal system.
Gastrimune is designed to mount antibodies against gastrin 17 (G17), a hormone thought to provide a significant growth stimulus for GI tumors including colorectal cancer, stomach cancer and pancreatic cancer.
The patients selected for treatment with Gastrimune were terminally-ill, with metastases to the liver, and had an estimated life expectancy of around 22 weeks. Treatment with Gastrimune was found to elicit high levels of anti-G17 antibodies which were sufficient to neutralize the effects of the hormone, as well as to neutralize a recently-discovered precursor form of the hormone (glycine-extended G17) which, like G17 itself, stimulates GI tumor growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze