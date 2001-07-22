Apogent buys Innovative Diagnostics & Mosaic

Apogent Technologies has acquired fellow US firms Innovative Diagnosticsand Mosaic Technologies, the financial details for which were not disclosed.

Innovative Diagnostics is the largest customer and distributor of Apogent's clinical chemistry controls product line, and the latter noted that, with this acquisition, it gains "significant marketing presence, industry knowledge and the ability to increase its revenues and margins." Mosaic specializes in solid-phase DNA-amplification technology, and its lead product is EZ-RAY, a specialty-coated glass microscope slide designed for the fabrication of DNA microarrays.

Apogent's chief executive, Frank Jellinek, said that "while we have focused the bulk of our acquisition attention in the life sciences arena, we also continue to seek outstanding opportunities in our other segments, as represented by the Innovative Diagnostics transaction." He added that the Mosaic deal "is a natural extension of our bioRobotics self-fabricating microarray instrumentation product line."