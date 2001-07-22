Apogent buys Innovative Diagnostics & Mosaic

Apogent Technologies has acquired fellow US firms Innovative Diagnosticsand Mosaic Technologies, the financial details for which were not disclosed.
Innovative Diagnostics is the largest customer and distributor of Apogent's clinical chemistry controls product line, and the latter noted that, with this acquisition, it gains "significant marketing presence, industry knowledge and the ability to increase its revenues and margins." Mosaic specializes in solid-phase DNA-amplification technology, and its lead product is EZ-RAY, a specialty-coated glass microscope slide designed for the fabrication of DNA microarrays.
Apogent's chief executive, Frank Jellinek, said that "while we have focused the bulk of our acquisition attention in the life sciences arena, we also continue to seek outstanding opportunities in our other segments, as represented by the Innovative Diagnostics transaction." He added that the Mosaic deal "is a natural extension of our bioRobotics self-fabricating microarray instrumentation product line."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze