Apotex In US Acquisition

The US affiliate of Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex has entered into an agreement to acquire US firm Repligen's strategic business unit Allegro Biologics.

Apotex USA will acquire all assets of Allegro, a process development and contract manufacturing business that provides companies with preclinical and Phase I/II materials.

Allegro will maintain its commitment to Repligen through a preferred partnership agreement to develop and produce clinical grade pharmaceuticals for Repligen's clinical development programs.