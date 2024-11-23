Applying Darwinism To Drug Design

Formed in 1992, Darwin Molecular Corp is one of the new spate of biotechnology companies exploiting genomic DNA sequencing for the design of new therapeutics, much like Sequana and other companies (see page 21). Although it is still a very young company, Darwin has wide-reaching and ambitious goals based on what it believes is a secure core technology base with wide applicability to many disorders, and believes it is the only company of this type to combine DNA sequencing, informatics and molecular evolution into a cohesive integrated package.

A marker of the interest in this approach is that the company has attracted among its executives and advisors some of the leading lights of the Human Genome Project. R&D at the company is headed by David Galas, who was formerly in charge of the Human Genome Project at the US Department of Energy and widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable proponents of DNA sequencing and mapping, and a key advisor is Leroy Hood, chairman of the department of molecular biology at the University of Washington and a pioneer in the automation of protein and DNA sequencing and synthesis. In addition, investors include high-powered biotechnology figures such as Cetus Corp co-founder Ronald Cape (who acts as chairman of the board) and Amgen founder George Rathmann, as well as Microsoft chief Bill Gates.

The first stage in Darwin's drug discovery process starts with the sequencing of normal human chromosomes, and forging close links between other gene sequencers and the company has been a key part of this process. Darwin uses refined gel electrophoresis and automated analysis pioneered by Dr Hood, and expects to cut the DNA process time substantially within a few months.