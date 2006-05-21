APPROVe study: Vioxx users not at more CV risk

US drug major Merck & Co says that an off-drug follow-up of Vioxx (rofecoxib) patients from the APPROVe study, which led to the painkiller being withdrawn from the market, showed no statistically-significant difference in the risk of confirmed thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients who had received the drug versus those on placebo.
The firm noted that, in these analyses, the data were insufficient to conclude that there was an increased relative risk of confirmed thrombotic cardiovascular events following discontinuation of therapy. In 2003, Vioxx netted Merck $2.5 billion but the drug major pulled it off the market after initial data from the APPROVe study found that it increased relative risk of heart attacks and strokes after 18 months (Marketletter October 4, 2004).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze