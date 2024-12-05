Thursday 5 December 2024

Arab Biotechnology Summit

18 February 202519 February 2025
Ras Al-Khaimah, UAEAl Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center
A biotech event seeking to expedite the adoption of biotechnology in the medical & healthcare sectors in UAE and across the region.

The inaugural Arab Biotechnology Summit will present the latest technological advancements &offerings and simultaneously deliberate on the ways to widen the scope of biotechnology across the globe.

The Summit brings together a diverse spectrum of global & regional thought leaders, healthcare professionals, decision-makers and industry pioneers. These varied perspectives will spark discussions, catalyse collaborations, and push the boundaries of knowledge in the biotechnology domain.

Outlook nabs NICE nod in wet AMD
Biotechnology
Outlook nabs NICE nod in wet AMD
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi first immunotherapy to win LS-SCLC nod
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Relmada rocking after fresh failure in depression
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
A first for Merus’ Bizengri with FDA nod
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
FDA considers Columvi combo in earlier treatment setting
5 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Importance of affordable healthcare to Australians; survey
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Govt steps to increase access to sickle cell disease treatments in USA
5 December 2024

