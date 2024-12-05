A biotech event seeking to expedite the adoption of biotechnology in the medical & healthcare sectors in UAE and across the region.

The inaugural Arab Biotechnology Summit will present the latest technological advancements &offerings and simultaneously deliberate on the ways to widen the scope of biotechnology across the globe.

The Summit brings together a diverse spectrum of global & regional thought leaders, healthcare professionals, decision-makers and industry pioneers. These varied perspectives will spark discussions, catalyse collaborations, and push the boundaries of knowledge in the biotechnology domain.