ARABLAB LIVE

The event is expected to host over 12,000 attendees from more than 120 countries, with 1,000+ international exhibitors and 350 expert speakers contributing to a packed agenda of knowledge exchange and business networking. Across more than 25,000 square metres of exhibition space, attendees will discover the latest innovations in laboratory instrumentation, diagnostics, biotechnology, and research.
The conference content is divided into key focus areas, including ArabChem (highlighting breakthroughs in chemical and petrochemical analysis), EnviroTech (covering sustainability and environmental testing), and the R&D Arena, where research centres and contract labs showcase capabilities. The Start-up Showcase and Poster Zone provide a stage for emerging technologies and early-stage research to gain visibility among a global audience.
