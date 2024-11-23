ARAC REJECTS EXPANDED AIDS VACCINE TRIALS

The AIDS Research Advisory Committee to the US National Institutes of Health has rejected a proposal to conduct large-scale efficacy studies on the two AIDS vaccines developed by Genentech and Biocine, a joint venture between Chiron and Ciba. Instead, further small-scale studies testing the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccines should continue, said the Committee.
Large-scale tests should wait until compelling new data becomes available or a different type of vaccine shows promise, said the panel. The two vaccines are based on gp120, a glycoprotein component of the viral coat. The studies would have involved thousands of Americans who are not infected with HIV but who are at high risk of developing the disease.
Among the reasons for rejecting the expanding trials were the large cost ($20 million a year for four years or longer), uncertainty about the degree of protection that the experimental vaccines might offer, and uncertainty about whether enough volunteers could be recruited for clinical trials. The panel was also concerned about the public not understanding the concept of partial protection with a vaccine that might protect only 30% or 50% of volunteers. 23 members of the panel voted for the recommendation, four abstained and three left before the vote.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze