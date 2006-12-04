Archemix licenses IgG aptamers to Ribomic

USA-based, privately-held biopharmaceutical firm Archemix says that it has granted Japanese bio-venture company Ribomic a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license for the use of its range of immunoglobulin G aptamers in the field of affinity purification.
The company explained that aptamers, which are single-stranded nucleic acids, combine the optimal characteristics of small-molecule drugs with the high affinity binding of antibodies. Furthermore, the Massachusetts-headquartered group said that, since aptamers can be chemically synthesized, they hold a significant cost advantage over monoclonal antibodies, which require biological expression.
Under the terms of the deal, the Ribomic will pay an upfront fee in addition to developmental milestones and royalties on any products that are commercialized. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze