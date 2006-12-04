Archemix licenses IgG aptamers to Ribomic

USA-based, privately-held biopharmaceutical firm Archemix says that it has granted Japanese bio-venture company Ribomic a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license for the use of its range of immunoglobulin G aptamers in the field of affinity purification.

The company explained that aptamers, which are single-stranded nucleic acids, combine the optimal characteristics of small-molecule drugs with the high affinity binding of antibodies. Furthermore, the Massachusetts-headquartered group said that, since aptamers can be chemically synthesized, they hold a significant cost advantage over monoclonal antibodies, which require biological expression.

Under the terms of the deal, the Ribomic will pay an upfront fee in addition to developmental milestones and royalties on any products that are commercialized. Financial details of the accord were not disclosed.