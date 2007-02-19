Ardana licenses Striant to TwinPharma

Edinburgh, UK-based drugmaker Ardana has entered into an accord with Netherlands-based drug developer TwinPharma, which grants the latter exclusive rights to market Striant SR, a testosterone replacement therapy for men with primary or secondary hypogonadism, in its home territory.

The Scottish company said that TwinPharma is expected to launch the product in the near future as pricing and reimbursement has been agreed with Dutch health authorities. The firm added this it would continue to market the product in the UK through its dedicated sales force, and in Germany, Ireland and the Nordic region via local partners.