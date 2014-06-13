Are pharma apps the next big thing?

We already know that increasing numbers of patients are going online for medical advice. With the rise in mobile health applications and wearable technology, it’s no surprise that pharma companies are falling over themselves to launch mobile apps focussed on specific conditions.

US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has launched a smartphone app in the UK for people with depression. The Talking Progress app is being touted by the company as a ‘patient empowerment tool’ aimed to “facilitate dialogue between a healthcare professional and their patient in which depression can be discussed, understood and treated.” Their justification for the launch is the rising number of people with depression in the UK, of which only a quarter receive treatment. Lilly believes that the one of the barriers is a lack of communication between a patient and their healthcare professional, which can lead to both poorer quality treatment and outcomes.

Alan Lenox Smith, Lilly Medical spokesperson, said: “Talking Progress was developed to address a need within the management of depression; communication. By taking advantage of the growing demand for innovative channels, we were able to create an interactive tool which allows patients to be active participants in their recovery through understanding their symptoms and improving communication with their healthcare professional.”