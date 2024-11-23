Ares-Serono's Net Profits Surge

Ares-Serono of Switzerland achieved net profits for the first quarter of 1996 of $8.7 million, up 58%. Worldwide net sales amounted to $175.7 million, rising 14.9%.
The firm said that strong growth was recorded in all major markets. The only country in Europe were sales declined was Spain, where turnover fell 15%. In North America turnover grew 30%, in Latin America it was up 33%, led by strong sales in Mexico and Brazil, while in the Asia Pacific region revenue growth was 86.5%. The firm noted that sales of Metrodin HP, a highly purified follicle-stimulating hormone, continued to grow, rising 58%.
R&D expenses in the quarter amounted to $31.3 million, or 17.8% of sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze