Ares-Serono To Expand Stake In Fertility Market

Swiss pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Ares-Serono currently holds 70% of the world's market for infertility drugs, and its hold over the market may increase, says a report from Datamonitor's new company intelligence service, PharmaVitae.
The report suggests that within the next 10 years Ares-Serono could control around 90% of the global infertility market, but adds that in order to succeed, the company must lessen its dependency on the Italian market.
Since the 1950s, the company has come to control over two-thirds of the world's infertility market. It has invested the funds that its infertility drugs have generated in biotechnology expertise and is now able to offer a recombinant human version of follicle stimulating hormone, the active ingredient in its products Pergonal and Metrodin, says the report.
