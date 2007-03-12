Argenta signs second Genentech R&D accord

Argenta Discovery, a UK-based contract drug discovery and respiratory drug development company, has expanded its existing agreement with US biotechnology major Genentech, to add a second two-year drug discovery collaboration project.
Under the terms of the existing deal, first announced in December 2005, scientists from the two companies will exploit Argenta's expertise in computer-aided drug design, medicinal chemistry and biology to discover New Chemical Entities acting against a second undisclosed drug target defined by Genentech. Financial terms of the collaboration have not been disclosed but the agreement provides options to expand the relationship, including opportunities to pursue additional discovery projects.
