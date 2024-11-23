Argentina: "No Trade Threats From USA"

Argentine president Carlos Menem says the USA has "neither hardened its stance" on Argentina over drug patents nor adopted any measures against it.
A personal letter from President Clinton had said the USA would refrain from imposing trade sanctions, despite the fact that the Argentina was now on the USTR's priority watch list (Marketletter May 13), said Pres Menem. Talks with the USA would continue, and a bill to amend the country's patents legislation is in Congress, he said. When he was told that Congress had in fact declined to review the patents legislation, he replied: "those are things that Congress says."
Deputy Foreign Minister Fernando Petrella said the decision over priority observation demonstrated the pressure put on the US Congress and the Clinton Administration by US drug companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze