Argentina Slams Brazilian Market "Barrier"

The failure so far by Brazil's Health Inspection Department toincorporate into its legislation an agreement on requirements for registration of health care products, signed by the Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay), constitutes a non-tariff barrier, according to Pablo Challu, executive director of the Argentine drug industry association, Cilfa.

The registration of products is fundamental for the drug industry, since it enables foreign firms to sell their products in the country, he said. "The Mercosur agreement created a fast mechanism to accredit manufacturers within reasonable terms. Brazilian companies are already able to do so, but the Argentine ones must wait between four and five years," he said, adding that this was not acceptable.