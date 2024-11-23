Aricept Approved In Second Market

Eisai's second-generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor Aricept(donepezil hydrochloride; formerly known as E2020) has been approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in its second world market, the UK. A spokesman for Eisai said that no launch date had been set and that packaging and pricing issues still had to be decided. Pfizer will copromote the drug in the UK.
Aricept was launched to wholesalers and retailers in its first market, the USA, earlier this year (Marketletter January 27), and a general launch there was scheduled before the end of February. In the USA, Aricept has been set at a lower price than the only other approved drug for AD, Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine), and offers significant safety and ease-of-administration advantages.
Eisai will now seek further marketing authorizations in Europe through the mutual recognition procedure, using the UK as the reference member state. The compound is in Phase III trials in Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze