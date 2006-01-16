Ark granted US Kerraboot patent

London, UK-based Ark Therapeutics has been granted US patent number 6982358, covering Kerraboot, its novel wound-care device for the management of leg and foot ulcers, which has already been licensed for marketing by the Food and Drug Administration.

The product is currently marketed by Ark in the UK and the firm claims that there have been increasing reports of clinical success among nursing and hospital communities. Late last year, Ark launched a new and more versatile extra-absorbent version of the device to extend both the range of ulcers that can be treated and the length of treatment for more exudative wounds. Launched in response to market demand, the new version has had a very favorable reception from nurses and other health care providers.

The company also intends to release an opaque version in early 2006 for those patients who do not want their wounds to be visible. The firm also noted that Kerraboot distrbution agreements have been signed for Israel, Ireland and South Korea, and the commencement of international sales is expected during 2006.