Ark signs additional Kerraboot deals

UK health care group Ark Therapeutics says it has signed three additional marketing agreements for Kerraboot, its novel wound-care device for the management of leg and foot ulcers. Exclusive distribution deals have been agreed with: Austarila's MediGroup, covering Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands; the Turkish body Kronik Yara Organizasyonu (Chronic Wound Organization); and the Kuwait-based Gulf Business Development company.
Under the terms of the deals, Ark has agreed to supply the product at transfer price and, in return, will recive sales-related milestones. The various licencees are responsible for marketing activites in their respective regions, in addition to any regulatory work which is required. Ark added that it now has six such licensing accords in place and that it expects to begin international sales during the first half of this year.
