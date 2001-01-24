Arkansas plans drug price legislation

In the US state of Arkansas, State Representative Bobby Lee Trammell hasintroduced a bill in the state legislature that would not allow drug companies to sell products in Arkansas for more than they cost in Mexico or Canada. It would also authorize a Fair Drug Pricing Board to set maximum prices, starting in 2002, and selling a prescription drug above that price would violate the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act, according to an Associated Press report.
The pharmaceutical industry has said it will fight the proposal, adding that if it passed into law, it would not be upheld by the federal courts.
While agreeing that the plan might be challenged in the courts, Rep Trammell told the AP that he still wants to try to pass the legislation. The bill could come up in the Arkansas House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee in the next few weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze