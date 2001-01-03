Armenian drug VAT plan slammed

Armenia's Minister of Health, Ararat Mkrtchian, has strongly opposedgovernment plans to impose 20% value-added tax on pharmaceuticals, although he added that certain financial privileges given to drug sales should be abolished in the longer term, reports the Snark news agency.

He added that the country's health care budget for 2001 is forecast at 18.36 billion drams ($33.0 million), down 2 billion drams on 2000. Annual per capita spending on health care in Armenia last year was $8.00, substantially less than the average in eastern Europe.