Armenian drug VAT plan slammed

Armenia's Minister of Health, Ararat Mkrtchian, has strongly opposedgovernment plans to impose 20% value-added tax on pharmaceuticals, although he added that certain financial privileges given to drug sales should be abolished in the longer term, reports the Snark news agency.
He added that the country's health care budget for 2001 is forecast at 18.36 billion drams ($33.0 million), down 2 billion drams on 2000. Annual per capita spending on health care in Armenia last year was $8.00, substantially less than the average in eastern Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze