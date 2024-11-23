Arterial Risk Dial Launched At IDF

A diagnostic tool called the Arterial Risk Dial, used for the assessmentof arterial risk factors in patients with type II diabetes, which was developed by the European Arterial Risk Policy Group of the International Diabetes Federation (Europe) and sponsored by Glaxo Wellcome, was launched at the IDF conference last week.

Currently 65% of type II diabetics die from cardiovascular disease, with arterial disease also a major factor. Nine categories have been identified as the key factors in the development of arterial disease, and include serum cholesterol, serum triglycerides, raised albumin excretion and glycated hemoglobin. Clinicians are recommended to collect all such data and assess patients for risk of arterial disease.