Asian Tiger States' Drug Market Growth

The pharmaceutical markets of the emerging "Tiger States" of Asia, led by India, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand, experienced joint overall growth of 13.6% in dollar terms in 1994, which is nearly double the 7.6% growth reported for the world pharmaceutical market during the year, according to new data published by PMSI International.

The Tiger States currently account for more than 7% of the world drug market, and their retail, institutional and over-the-counter drug markets grew faster than any other region of the world during 1994. However, they are highly fragmented, with the largest pharmaceutical corporations accounting for only 28% of total sales throughout the region.

Percentage of Retail, Institutional and OTC Pharma Market of Tiger States by Corporation Corporation 1994 Year on Year Market Share Growth Glaxo 1.86% 15.1% Hoechst 1.71% 17.0% Dong A 1.24% 20.3% Pfizer 1.20% 24.2% SB 0.91% 15.7% Source: PMSI