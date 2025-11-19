ASTA/MERCK AND ABBOTT COLLABORATION

- At a press briefing in New York, Irwin Scher, vice president of medical affairs and drug development for the venture said that Astra/Merck is conducting trials with Abbott to study Prilosec (omeprazole) in combination with Abbott's Biaxin (clarithromycin) for Helicobacter pylori infection. He noted that a US filing for a combination is expected in 1995, although it is not clear whether it will be with Biaxin or the amoxicillin combination used in Europe.