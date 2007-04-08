Astellas' telavancin and micafungin combat HAIs

Japanese drugmaker Astellas says that data presented at the 17th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases indicate that the antibiotic telavancin and the antifungal agent micafungin both demonstrate efficacy against a broad range of hospital-acquired infections, for which there is a significant unmet need.
Results from the ATLAS 1 and 2 studies indicate that telavancin is effective against complicated skin and skin structure infections, including those caused by gram negative organisms such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The drug, which Astellas is co-developing with USA-based Theravance (Marketletters passim), is being review by the US Food and Drug Administration.
Data from trials of micafungin showed that it has broad-spectrum efficacy against Candida, specifically against invasive infection. The agent was shown to be as effective as established treatments such as liposomal amphotericin (L-AmB) and intravenous caspofungin.
