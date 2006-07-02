Asterand collaborates with Rubicon on cancer diagnostics

Asterand, a UK human tissue research services company, says that it has signed a partnership with USA-based Rubicon Genomics to discover novel biomarkers for cancer diagnosis.
Under the non-exclusive agreement, Asterand will supply tissue and biofluid samples from its biorepository and its worldwide network of clinical collaborators. Rubicon will perform retrospective and prospective studies with the samples using its proprietary MethylPle technology to discover more sensitive and specific methylated DNA markers for cancer diagnosis and prognosis.
DNA methylation is an important mechanism by which cells become cancerous and grow out of control. Several recent studies have shown that specific methylated DNA sequences can be detected in the blood of various cancer patients. Thus, these modified DNAs can be sensitive markers for the presence of cancer.
