Astra Collaboration For Analgesia R&D

Astra has signed a research and development agreement with CytoTherapeutics in the area of new treatments for intractable pain. In doing so, Astra takes over responsibility for clinical development of CytoTherapeutics' CereCRIB product, as well as any new agents in the company's pain control program. Astra will support the program for the next four years, with an expected investment of about $40 million.
The technology which CytoTherapeutics has developed is elegantly simple; cell-containing devices that are designed to treat central nervous system disorders by restoring lost cell functions are implanted into the brain or spinal cord, bypassing the blood-brain barrier and delivering therapeutic agents for several months or more. After identifying and developing via genetic engineering a cell line appropriate to treat a disease, the cells are encapsulated within a semi-permeable membrane, which shields the cells from the immune system and allows the passage of both therapeutic substances and nutrients.
This site-specific delivery can be achieved without the need for immunosuppressants, and in time it is hoped that the implantation procedure will be simple enough to be carried out on an out-patient basis.
