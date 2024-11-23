Saturday 23 November 2024

Astra Invests $309 Mill On R&D Facilities

9 September 1997

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra has announced plans to invest 2.4billion Swedish kroner ($309.4 million) in research facilities in Sweden, the USA and the UK.

The new facility to be built at Sodertalje, near Stockholm, at a cost of 1.2 billion kroner, will house Astra Pain Control, while 600 million kroner has been set aside for the first stage of a new site in Boston, Massachusetts, where the group's research on the peptic ulcer bacterium, Heliobacter pylori, will be centered.

Astra has also earmarked 600 million kroner for the expansion of its facility in Loughborough, England, to include a laboratory for pharmaceutical development. Meantime, the group's Astra Arcus research unit is to continue reducing its number of operating sites, and the facility in Rochester, New York, will be closed.

