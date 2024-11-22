Astra Merck Gets Bucindolol Rights

Astra Merck has raised its stake in the cardiovascular arena by joining up with Intercardia for the development and marketing in the USA of bucindolol, a third-generation beta blocker currently in Phase III trials for the treatment of moderate to severe congestive heart failure.

The announcement follows quickly after the presentation of results by SmithKline Beecham for its beta blocker carvedilol (Marketletter December 4), which showed that the drug cut CHF deaths by 67% compared to placebo, and underlines Astra Merck's intentions to stay with the competition in this area. "Our agreement to market bucindolol underscores our commitment to providing important cardiovascular advances for patients with serious conditions such as CHF," said Wayne Yetter, president and chief executive of the firm.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Astra Merck has made an initial payment of $5 million to Intercardia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, and will make additional payments on attainment of specific milestones. Intercardia and Astra Merck will share development costs for bucindolol in the USA, and Astra Merck will pay royalties to Intercardia on net sales of the product.