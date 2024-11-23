Astra Merck: New Stand-Alone Company

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra has paid $820 million to US company Merck & Co for a 50% stake in Astra Merck Incorporated (AMI), which from November 1 exists as a newly-created stand-alone company.
Astra and Merck signed an agreement relating to Astra Merck in 1991. The two companies have been collaborating since 1982. In the summer of last year sales of Astra products sold through Astra Merck surpassed the predetermined level established in the agreement, which opened up the option to establish Astra Merck, at that time a division of the Merck group, as a jointly-owned separate entity (Marketletters passim).
Astra has paid Merck the equivalent of 12 months of Astra Merck sales since they hit the trigger level, explained Hakan Mogren, president and chief executive of Astra, at a satellite conference held to announce the deal. He added royalties ceased to be paid to Astra as of November 1. Instead of royalties, Astra gets to share the profits of sales in the USA of its products Prilosec (omeprazole), Plendil (felodipine) and Tonocard (tocainide).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze