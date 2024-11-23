Astra Merck's Prilosec Sales Jump 33% In 1st Half 1996

Joint venture company Astra Merck Inc has revealed that sales of its proton pump inhibitor antiulcerant Prilosec (omeprazole) amounted to $790 million for the first six months of 1996, an increase of 33% on first-half 1995. The company notes that first-half sales were influenced by changes in inventory levels in the wholesale sector, and the underlying increase in turnover is estimated to exceed 40%.
The company says that sales of its antihypertensive Plendil (felodipine) also expanded strongly in the first half, with turnover of this drug rising 28.6% to $45 million.
Astra Shares Upgraded Meantime, the shares of Swedish parent Astra have been upgraded from "hold" to "buy" by US investment bank Kleinwort Benson, whose analyst Karl-Johan Bonnevier said there is no reason why the company should be traded at its current discount to US drug stocks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze