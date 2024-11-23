Astra Moves To Retain Top Position In Gastro Area

Swedish pharmaceuticals group Astra has stated its determination toremain market leader in the gastrointestinal area by announcing the start of late-stage clinical trials with a new-generation proton pump inhibitor, perprazole, an optical isomer of the group's blockbuster antiulcer drug Losec (omeprazole). The group has also developed a new tablet formulation of omeprazole, called the multi-unit pellet system (MUPS), which it plans to launch in the coming 12 months, beginning in Sweden and then in other European countries.

Astra claims that perprazole has "unexpected and unique pharmacokinetic properties," which will lead to rapid symptom resolution, as well as high and predictable healing rates. The group has applied for patents in some 60 countries and, together with its US joint venture Astra Merck, expects to submit new drug applications for review within the next two years.

These latest moves will provide Astra with new patent protection after existing patents on Losec expire between 2001 and 2016 in most markets, something Astra president Hakan Mogren acknowledged by saying: "we firmly believe that the multiple patents for Losec represent an important competitive advantage which we will be vigilant in preserving."