Astra's Logimax Versus Enalapril

Astra's new combination antihypertensive, Logimax (metoprolol 50mg and felodipine 5mg), may have advantages over enalapril (Merck & Co's Vasotec) in the first-line management of patients with hypertension (see also Marketletter November 7).
Preliminary results from a parallel group study performed in Sweden, which involved 120 previously-treated or newly-diagnosed patients, suggest that Logimax may have safety and efficacy advantages over enalapril. All patients in the study were treated with placebo for a four-week run-in period, whereupon patients with diastolic blood pressure =95mmHg were randomized to treatment with Logimax or enalapril 10mg once-daily for four weeks. If after the four-week period blood pressure control was not achieved (DPB< 90mmHg) the dose was doubled and treatment continued for another four weeks.
The results showed that treatment with Logimax achieved a greater reduction of blood pressure than enalapril (see graph).
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
