Friday 22 November 2024

AstraZeneca's brave move to go solo with Crestor applauded

26 July 2001

In a move to maximize returns, and taking a bold gamble, AstraZeneca hasannounced that it plans to launch its promising new cholesterol-lowering drug Crestor (rosuvastatin), which it recently filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (Marketletter July 2), without the help of a marketing partner.

AstraZeneca is thought to have received co-marketing proposals for Crestor, which analysts believe has a peak sales potential of up to $4-$5 billion some years after its expected launch in 2002, from several pharmaceutical giants such as American Home Products, Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb. According to the Financial Times, the latter will be disappointed as the bid was an attempt to make up for the lack of new drugs in its own pipeline. AstraZeneca said that although it had received good proposals, they would have helped to absorb only some near-term costs, and did not offer the best longer-term value creation.

The UK firm's choice to go it alone was based, according to the Wall Street Journal, on strong clinical results for the drug reported earlier this year, a significantly-expanded sales force and the early US marketing success of its new faster-acting ulcer drug Nexium (esomeprazole), which has a 10.7% share of the proton pump inhibitor market. However, the company's chief executive, Tom McKillop, said that "in the end it came down to confidence" in the profile of the product.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze