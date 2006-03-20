AstraZeneca's statin Crestor shows efficacy in new atherosclerosis study

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca says that data from a long-term trial of its drug Crestor (rosuvastatin) has demonstrated its ability to reverse plaque build-up in patients with coronary artery disease. The results, which were presented at the 55th annual scientific session of the American College of Cardiology meeting in Atlanta, are derived from the ASTEROID (A Study to Evaluate the Effect of Rosuvastatin on Intravascular Ultrasound Derived Coronary Atheroma Burden) program.

Atherosclerosis occurs when deposits of fatty substances, cholesterol or cellular waste products collect in the inner lining of an artery-forming a plaque build up which can block the flow of blood to the heart or brain.

Crestor description and history