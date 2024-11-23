Athena Neurosciences And Eli Lilly Extend AD Collaboration

- Elan Corp's wholly-owned subsidiary, Athena Neurosciences, and EliLilly are to extend their research collaboration in Alzheimer's disease, which first began in 1988. Researchers will now focus exclusively on the discovery and development of drugs to reduce levels of beta-peptide, an important protein contained within amyloid plaque. In September last year, scientists made headway in the identification of compounds which reduced the secretion of beta-peptide when given orally. Efforts will now concentrate on developing these and other lead compounds.
