Atrix to file for 3-month Leuprogel in USA

Atrix Laboratories says it plans to file for US approval to market athree-month depot formulation of Leuprogel (leuprolide acetate), its drug for prostate cancer, after positive results from a Phase III trial of the new product. Atrix recently submitted a marketing application in the USA for a one-month formulation of Leuprogel (Marketletter April 2), which will be marketed by Sanofi-Synthelabo, if approved.

Atrix' chief executive, David Bethune, told Reuters that the market opportunity for this type of drug is estimated at around $1 billion, and the company hopes to capture 30% of that total if all goes according to plan. A four-month version should be filed next year, he noted.