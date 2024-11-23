Australia Aids Philippine Drug Moves

The Philippines Health Department has awarded a A$4 million ($3 million) drug consultancy contract to an Australian team to help eradicate dangerous, substandard and counterfeit drugs from the Philippines.
The program will also encourage a more rational use of approved drugs in the population. Despite the high proportion of the national budget being spent on drugs, half the Filipino population, particularly those in rural areas, is without access to essential drugs.
According to Australian team member Ken Harvey, the pattern of drug use in the country has to become more even, noting that in some sections of the community there is much wastage and overconsumption of drugs. In addition, more expensive imported products are often preferred to locally-manufactured generics, because of the perception that the latter are of low quality.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze