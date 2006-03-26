Australia pressed by USA to stop protectionism for cheaper generics

Pressure from the USA to scrap protection for cheaper generic medicines in the Australia-USA Free Trade Agreement could increase, as Australia seeks to gain greater access to the US market for its sugar. In the first review of the year-old FTA, Trade Minister Mark Vaile has met his US counterpart, Robert Portman, and US Vice President Dick Cheney in Washington DC, USA, to assess the results of the agreement.
Many Australian business leaders consider that the FTA has failed to deliver tangible gains for Australia, and are increasingly frustrated at resistance by US officials to considering the FTA a "living document" subject to change.
"Ever-greening" amendment main issue
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze