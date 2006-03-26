Australia pressed by USA to stop protectionism for cheaper generics

Pressure from the USA to scrap protection for cheaper generic medicines in the Australia-USA Free Trade Agreement could increase, as Australia seeks to gain greater access to the US market for its sugar. In the first review of the year-old FTA, Trade Minister Mark Vaile has met his US counterpart, Robert Portman, and US Vice President Dick Cheney in Washington DC, USA, to assess the results of the agreement.

Many Australian business leaders consider that the FTA has failed to deliver tangible gains for Australia, and are increasingly frustrated at resistance by US officials to considering the FTA a "living document" subject to change.

"Ever-greening" amendment main issue