Australia's Vaccinoma to raise A$17M

Australian firm Vaccinoma Inc is slated to raise at least A$17.0 million ($12.6 million) via an initial public offering to proceed to Phase III human trials with its melanoma cancer vaccine and to progress a breast cancer vaccine to Phase I studies.
Australia suffers the highest rate of skin cancer in the world and 80% of the 1,200 annual deaths from the condition are caused by melanoma.
There are about 60,000 new cases of melanoma in the USA each year and nearly 8,000 deaths. Current treatments are limited in effectiveness and commonly suffer serious toxicity. The world market for melanoma treatments is estimated at around US$1.5 billion a year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze