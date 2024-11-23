Australia Sets Base Prices For Six Drug Classes

The biggest single saving in Australia's new federal health care budgetis a total of A$561.4 million ($437.2 million) to be obtained over four years by setting a price premium on six classes of drugs which are commonly prescribed under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Base prices will be set for 49 ACE inhibitors, 41 calcium channel blockers, 29 beta blockers, eight selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors, 13 statins and 22 H2 antagonists.
Also, the number of PBS subsidy categories will be cut, removing all antispasmodics, antidiarrheals, topical anti-inflammatories and antifungals, with savings put at a further A$112.6 million. Federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge said the aim of the budget cuts is to reduce the "currently unsustainable" growth of PBS expenditure, and to support quality cost-effective prescribing under the Scheme.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze