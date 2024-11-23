Australia Sets Base Prices For Six Drug Classes

The biggest single saving in Australia's new federal health care budgetis a total of A$561.4 million ($437.2 million) to be obtained over four years by setting a price premium on six classes of drugs which are commonly prescribed under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Base prices will be set for 49 ACE inhibitors, 41 calcium channel blockers, 29 beta blockers, eight selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors, 13 statins and 22 H2 antagonists.

Also, the number of PBS subsidy categories will be cut, removing all antispasmodics, antidiarrheals, topical anti-inflammatories and antifungals, with savings put at a further A$112.6 million. Federal Health Minister Michael Wooldridge said the aim of the budget cuts is to reduce the "currently unsustainable" growth of PBS expenditure, and to support quality cost-effective prescribing under the Scheme.